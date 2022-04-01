JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday appointed Matthew Wilson as circuit judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, covering Adair, Knox, and Lewis counties.
Wilson currently serves as the Adair County prosecuting attorney. He holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law. Wilson lives in Kirksville.
