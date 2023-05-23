QUINCY — The Salvation Army's Kroc Center in Quincy will host a Pom Pon and Dance Camp from June 6 to 9.
Registration deadline is Monday, May 29, for any boy or girl ages three to 14. Classes will be led by the Quincy Notre Dame Pom Pon team and coaches.
"Summer is an exciting time at the Kroc Center," Kristy Stegeman, Kroc Center recreational sports specialist, said. "We love being able to offer children opportunities to stay active during their school break. It’s great to see our participants meet new friends, learn new skills, and make fun summer memories."
Campers will perform at the Quincy Gems baseball game on June 9.
The cost for the four-day camp is $30 for Kroc Center members and $40 for non-members. All pre-registered participants will receive a free camp t-shirt.
Registration can be done online at krocquincy.org or in person at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy.
