QUINCY — With a deadline for registration coming up on Monday, the Kroc Center in Quincy is inviting parents of children ages four to six to sign up for a four-day Multi-Sport Camp.
The camp will offer young athletes the chance to try several sports hands-on to see what they may be interested in. Campers will be introduced to basketball, volleyball, soccer, and more.
The cost for the Multi-Sport Camp is $40 for members, $50 for non-members, and each participant will receive a water bottle. Registration deadline is July 11, with the camp being held from 8:30-10 a.m. July 19-22.
In addition to the Multi-Sport Camp, the popular Ninja Training class will return to the Kroc Center for a late-summer session. A combination of obstacle training, martial arts, gymnastics, and freestyle movement, the class is designed to harness the energy of children for a total body workout, building strength, endurance, and character.
The Kroc Center Ninja Training is available in two age-groups, with kids four and five year in one class, and kids six and seven year in a second class. The sessions will be held on Tuesdays from Aug. 9 to 30, with class times varying by age group.
For more information on these or other programs offered by the Kroc Center or to register for classes, please visit krocquincy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.