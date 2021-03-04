QUINCY — Beginning in April, a series of four weekly public safety courses will be offered to the public in a joint effort between the Kroc Center and the Quincy Police Department.
Beginning on April 6 with a course on overall police operations, the courses will take place each Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kroc Center. Each week will focus on a different aspect of police work in the Quincy community. Subsequent nights will look at elder abuse and scams (April 13), active shooter awareness (April 20), and crime scene investigations (April 27).
Jonathon Weller, the education and fine arts specialist for the Kroc Center, said in a statement that they look forward to having the community attend the courses.
“We are thankful for QPD’s time and effort,” Weller said. “Not only keeping our community safe, but also in educating the public on how they can play an integral role in public safety.”
The cost for the four-week course is $10 for Kroc Center members and $15 for non-members. Anyone interested can register online at krocquincy.org or at the Kroc Center at 405 Vermont during regular hours of 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on this or any program at the Kroc Center, call 217-222-5762.