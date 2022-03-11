QUINCY — The Kroc Center’s full-court men’s basketball league is set to begin on March 12, with games happening on Tuesday and Thursday nights through May 12.
The five-on-five league will feature games with two 20-minutes halves with a running clock. Teams can roster up to 10 players, with players limited to only one team in the league. Teams are guaranteed eight games in the season.
“The Kroc Center is excited to host another men’s basketball league season,” Recreational sports specialist Kristy Stegeman said. “We look forward to seeing previous participants and brand new teams. It’s going to be a great season!”
Registration closed on March 14. For more information or to register a team, please email Kristy.Stegeman@usc.salvationsarmy.org.
