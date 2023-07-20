HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council announced this week that Maria Kuhns has been selected as the new executive director for the organization.
"We are thrilled to have Maria take on the role of executive director," said Hal Benedict said, president of HREDC's board of directors. "Her deep education in rural development, experience in supporting our local business environment, and her deep love for our community make her an ideal fit for this position. We are confident that Maria will lead HREDC to new heights."
Kuhns has been the HREDC's Small Business Development Center director since May 2021. She holds an Master of Science in agricultural and applied economics and a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness management from the University of Missouri.
Before becoming SBDC director, Kuhns worked at the Rural Economy Branch of the USDA Economic Research Service, and at MFA Oil, a farmer-owned cooperative. She has authored and co-authored multiple reports and guides, including for the United States Department of Agriculture and University of Missouri.
"I am honored to be chosen as the new executive director of HREDC," Kuhns said. "This organization has a vital role in promoting growth and investment in the Hannibal region, and I am excited to contribute to its mission in a more impactful way. I look forward to working closely with our board, staff, and partners to continue fostering development in our region."
In a statement announcing the selection, the HREDC and its board members expressed their confidence that, under Kuhns's leadership, the organization will continue to thrive and serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development in Northeast Missouri.
The HREDC was established in 1984 to promote growth and investment in Hannibal, Missouri, as well as the city of Palmyra and Marion and Ralls counties. The council provides assistance to new and existing businesses in the Hannibal region to help them sustain, grow, and excel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.