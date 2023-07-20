HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council announced this week that Maria Kuhns has been selected as the new executive director for the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Maria take on the role of executive director," said Hal Benedict said, president of HREDC's board of directors. "Her deep education in rural development, experience in supporting our local business environment, and her deep love for our community make her an ideal fit for this position. We are confident that Maria will lead HREDC to new heights."

