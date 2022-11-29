Check presentation from Max Wombles Tournament

Representatives of the Max Wombles Golf Tournament presented a check Monday for over $20,000 to the Adams County Suicide Prevention. The tournament was held in the memory of Wombles, who lost his life to suicide in December 2021.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition received an early gift as representatives of the Max Wombles Memorial Golf Tournament presented the organization with a check for over $20,000.

In a release announcing the donation, the coalition said it is the largest single donation it has ever received. Barbara Baker Chapin, director of development at Transitions of Western Illinois and chair of the ACSPC, expressed gratitude to the golf tournament organizer, Avery Hoffman, and all those who participated in the September event.

