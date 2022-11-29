QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition received an early gift as representatives of the Max Wombles Memorial Golf Tournament presented the organization with a check for over $20,000.
In a release announcing the donation, the coalition said it is the largest single donation it has ever received. Barbara Baker Chapin, director of development at Transitions of Western Illinois and chair of the ACSPC, expressed gratitude to the golf tournament organizer, Avery Hoffman, and all those who participated in the September event.
"We are so grateful for this very generous donation," Chapin said in the release. "It will be used to assist the Coalition in increasing awareness of the new 9-8-8 mental health crisis number. This easy to remember number is a resource for those who are having a mental health crisis and/or thinking of suicide as an option to a life problem. This donation will help us get this number in front of the public via radio and TV ads, as well as help us in wrapping another Quincy Transit Line paratransit bus with the 9-8-8 number."
Max Wombles lost his life to suicide in December 2021. Wombles's friends came together in late September to host the golf tournament in his memory at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Camp Point. On Monday, tournament organizers went to Transitions to present the donation of $20,314 to Chapin.
The coalition is composed of representatives from area human service agencies, area schools, and interested community citizens who are concerned about suicide. For more information on the coalition and efforts to prevent suicide, visit acsuicideprevention.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.