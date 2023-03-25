QUINCY — Law enforcement officers and firefighters gathered at the Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic for a last farewell to one of Quincy Police Department's canine officers.
K9 officer Dioji, a Dutch Shepherd that has served alongside Sgt. Craig Russell since November 2013, was diagnosed on Thursday with an aggressive form of stomach cancer. The decision was made to humanely euthanize him to spare him from further suffering.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the plan had been for Dioji to retire in December 2022 with Russell's promotion to sergeant. A new K9, Roy, and his partner Officer Kelby Rescinito recently completed training. Since it wouldn't require moving another patrol officer off the street, the decision was made to let Russell and Dioji continue serving in Russell's role as a patrol sergeant as long as Dioji was able.
"December came and went and he was still rockin' and rollin'," Yates said. "Police K9s love, and they live, to work. There's nothing that's more exciting to them than when you put them in the back of that police car. They know they're going to work."
Dioji arrived at the clinic with Russell and Russell's family on Saturday morning for a "Final Walk," with first responders applauding in gratitude for his service. Quincy K9 officers reside with their handlers, becoming a part of the family as well as a partner. Russell and his family were with Dioji at the time of his passing.
"I don't know if people see it as the same as if it was another officer, but it's just as difficult," Yates said. "It's someone that's been a part of our department for nine years doing all the grunt work we ask him to do. So it's been an emotional 24 hours, for sure."
In a release announcing the passing, Yates noted that QPD officers will wear the traditional black mourning bands on their badges in Dioji's honor.
Taking part in Saturday's tribute were officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's deputies, Illinois State Police Troopers and members of the Quincy Fire Department, including Chief Bernie Vahlkamp.
QPD Deputy Chief Mike Tyler, himself a former K9 handler with his partner Kilo, said at the present time, department staffing doesn't allow for a second K9 officer to be added to the ranks. He said the hope is that staffing at the department will improve to be able to move back to two full-time K9 teams.
Yates said in addition to patrol duties, the K9 officers also serve as ambassadors for the department at public events.
"Everyone loves the K9s," he said. "So they fill that role, as well, on top of all the work we ask them to do."
