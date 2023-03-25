Saluting one of Quincy's finest

Quincy Police Sgt. Craig Russell leads his partner of nearly a decade, Dioji, along a path lined with first responders paying tribute to Dioji's service in "Final Walk." The K9 officer was diagnosed this week with an aggressive cancer, and the decision was made to euthanize him Saturday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Law enforcement officers and firefighters gathered at the Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic for a last farewell to one of Quincy Police Department's canine officers.

K9 officer Dioji, a Dutch Shepherd that has served alongside Sgt. Craig Russell since November 2013, was diagnosed on Thursday with an aggressive form of stomach cancer. The decision was made to humanely euthanize him to spare him from further suffering.

