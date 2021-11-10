QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department are making dinner plans for Friday to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.
From 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4420 Broadway in Quincy, officers and deputies from both agencies will be filling drinks, bussing tables, and visiting with customers during this year’s “Cops and Nachos” fundraising event.
The law enforcement representatives will be working for tips, with 100% of proceeds raised going to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.