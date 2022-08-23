QUINCY — The League of Women Voters of Adams County will commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment's passage with a Women's Equality Day celebration on Sunday.
Starting at 2 p.m. at the Lorenzo Bull House, 1552 Maine, the League will feature a presentation by local attorney Vicki Dempsey. Dempsey has been practicing law with her husband, Terrill, in both Hannibal and Quincy for 36 years. Her involvement with both communities has ranged from: restoring the birthplace of Molly Brown as a museum; past president of AVENUES, a women’s shelter in Hannibal; past president of the board of Hannibal’s Visitors and Convention Bureau; and past president of Quincy Community Theatre. Dempsey has also performed on stage with QCT, and will be appearing in the upcoming production of Calendar Girls.
