QUINCY — Martial artists from around the Quincy region continue to make a mark on the world stage as Legacy Martial Arts was named National School of the Year by the American Taekwondo Association.
The accolade was announced at the 2023 ATA Worlds tournament event in Phoenix earlier this month. Legacy beat out more than 1,000 other locations for this top honor.
"I’m so incredibly proud of our students, instructors, and families at Legacy Martial Arts," said Robert Bentley, owner and chief instructor of Legacy. "This award came as a surprise to us, as all the other schools nominated come from larger markets, better demographics and huge populations."
The ATA National School of the Year award is presented to the school that best embodies the spirit of the ATA. It recognizes schools that not only excel in student enrollment and retention but also serve as pillars of support and integrity within their communities.
"To me, this means it was the level of involvement in our community that won us this award," Bentley said. "The number of students we have, the titles we’ve won and the recognition we have received is great, but what I’m most proud of is the hard work our team members and students put in as servant leaders on and off the mat."
The Legacy team is active in the local school districts hosting field trips and visiting the schools and classrooms free of charge. In the past eight years, Legacy students have also raised significant funds for the Blessing Foundation, most specifically, the Breast Center, through their annual Pink Night fundraising event.
In addition to the Top School honors, Legacy had a successful tournament on the mats, as well. Four students from the school brought home World Champion titles.
"This is the third year in a row we’ve had students from Quincy win world titles," Bentley said. “Since we opened in 2011, Legacy has now earned 22 total taekwondo world titles. I am so happy for my students when they win, but what I’m most proud of is the hard work they put in to achieve it. Everyone celebrates the results, but I celebrate the growth our students achieve along the way."
Students earn the opportunity to compete for the championship title by being ranked in the top ten in the world for their division within the ATA. With 28 countries represented and over 25,000 individuals competing throughout the world in the 2022-2023 competition season, it is an incredible accomplishment.
Earning a total of five world champion titles for Legacy were:
• Anna Lee Bentley - Creative Weapons and Extreme Weapons.
• Jen Bradshaw - Creative Weapons (defending her title from 2022).
• Debbie Shierling - Team Sparring.
• Greg Shierling - Team Sparring.
Also competing on the world stage from Quincy were Gabriel Bentley, Kiley Buettner, Ryan Collins, Eli Combs, Faith Clevenger, Bree Hunter and Peyton Robbins.
Earlier this year, Legacy hosted a regional ATA tournament, with more than 600 competitors from across the nation competing at Quincy's Oakley-Lindsay Center.
"We are so grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on Quincy through tournaments and our success in competing. We know what a gem this city truly is and we are proud to help put it on the map in our industry," Bentley said.
The accomplishments in Arizona camp off a successful tournament season for the school. Legacy ended with 14 World Tournament of Champion qualifiers, nine Mid-America District Champions for a total of 15 titles, and 36 State Champions, bringing home a total of 97 titles.
