World Champion team

Four competitors brought home five world champion titles from Phoenix last week after the ATA Worlds competition. Legacy Martial ARts, owned by Robert Bentley (front) was also named National School of the Year at the tournament.

 submitted photo/Legacy Martial ARts

QUINCY — Martial artists from around the Quincy region continue to make a mark on the world stage as Legacy Martial Arts was named National School of the Year by the American Taekwondo Association.

The accolade was announced at the 2023 ATA Worlds tournament event in Phoenix earlier this month. Legacy beat out more than 1,000 other locations for this top honor.

