QUINCY — More than 20 lemonade stands will be set up throughout Quincy and the surrounding area as part of the Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good fundraiser.
From 8-10 a.m. Saturday, sisters Grace and June Hendrian will set up their lemonade stand near 12th and Locust streets, at Hardy's radiator across from the Illinois Veterans Home entrance. Joining the Hendrians will be other children with stands set up at various points near homes and businesses, with different drinks and snacks for sale. Funds raised over the course of the event will be donated to the Quincy Salvation Army's Office of Family Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.