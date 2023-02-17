Police Aldermanic Committee

Members of the Police Aldermanic Committee heard addition information from Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates and Flock Safety representative Hector Soliman at a meeting Monday evening.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — An additional meeting is expected next month on a proposal to install 20 automated license plate reader cameras at various points in the city of Quincy.

The Police Aldermanic Committee took no action on the proposal earlier this week. The proposal was sent to the committee last month by the City Council.

