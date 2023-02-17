QUINCY — An additional meeting is expected next month on a proposal to install 20 automated license plate reader cameras at various points in the city of Quincy.
The Police Aldermanic Committee took no action on the proposal earlier this week. The proposal was sent to the committee last month by the City Council.
The Quincy Police Department said the leased equipment would provide information on vehicles that are wanted in connection with crimes and help locate vehicles on reports like Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts and possibly suicidal individuals.
Police Chief Adam Yates said these cameras are not traffic enforcement devices. They don't monitor speed, traffic lights or the faces of drivers.
At Monday's meeting, Hector Soliman of Flock Safety said the data collected is wholly owned by the client — in this case, QPD — and is not accessible to Flock Safety or the computer server hosts. Data from the Flock systems are stored on Amazon Web Services servers, using the same systems and level of encryption as many other government agencies at local, state and federal levels.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup asked how the Flock system is updated with information on wanted vehicles if the company doesn't have direct access to the data. Soliman said the system is updated from the National Crime Information Center database and the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System database.
According to Soliman, if the system notes a license plate that was entered into one of the databases, it will notify officers over an application on their Mobile Data Terminal in-car computers in less than 30 seconds.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said he doesn't trust computers, because he knows they can be breached. In 2022, the city of Quincy had a data breach that still hasn't been fully rectified. The incident, according to one source, left tens of thousand of "contact cards," information with names, addresses, phone numbers and emails exposed.
However, Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn said he sees a low risk of exposure with the Flock system because the only data they collect are photographs of the rear of cars. No registered owner information or faces are captured. The only identifying information being stored are things like license plate number which are not private and bumper or window stickers.
Yates provided the committee with statistics on current cases that could be helped with the Flock cameras. He said in 2022, QPD had 43 reports of stolen vehicles with five recovered by law enforcement. He said there were 18 aggravated discharge of a firearm calls, most of which involved vehicles, and more than 350 hit and run reports. He said if there were Flock cameras near any of these incidents it would give officers a starting point in investigations.
Rein noted that what the cameras and data systems do is the same thing that police officers do by collecting a license plate number and having it run through the MDTs in the car or by Adams County dispatchers.
In the first public meeting held to provide information on the systems on Jan. 23, Yates said installing the cameras would be the equivalent of having 20 officers standing on street corners with digital cameras and radios to run license plates.
"This isn't a new thing," Rein said. "Just a different way to do it."
Residents at the meeting voiced concerns over data being stored on systems longer than the contractual 30-day retention period. They raised concerns that laws could be passed in the future and then use old data to retroactively prosecute individuals.
