MENDON, Ill. — Before the competitors for the fair queen crown took the stage Wednesday evening, 25 contestants took their turns in the spotlight for the Little Miss and Mister Pageant at the Adams County Fair.
Children between the ages of 3 and 6 competed for their chance to be the "Little Royalty" of the 80th fair at the fairgrounds in Mendon. The contestants were judged in three categories: interviews with judges, onstage interview, and onstage presence.
Judges selected Georgia Zanger, 6, of Loraine to be the 2022 Little Miss Adams County. Zanger is the daughter of Brandy and Nick Zanger
Braxley Ferguson, 4, of Quincy was named Little Mister Adams County for 2022. Ferguson is the son of Ashley Lowe and Michael Ferguson.
Brody Haughey, 5, of Quincy, the son of Alexis and Justin Haughey, was named first runner-up for the Little Mister title, while Lynnix McDonald, 6, of Quincy was first runner-up for the Little Miss title. McDonald is the daughter of Emily Stephenson and Keegan McDonald.
McDonald was also named People's Choice Award winner alongside Marcus Black, 4, the son of Sarah and Jonathan Buck of Quincy.
For the second year, the competition also named the "Be Like Grace" award winner. The award was created in honor of the late Grace Schell, who died in an ATV accident. Schell was the second ever Little Miss Adams County, crowned in 2011. The award is given to a Little Miss or Mister contestant observed being kind to others in the competition.
The 2022 "Be Like Grace" winner was Josephine Engel, 4, of Quincy. Engel is the daughter of Devan and Brandon Engel.
The Adams County Fair continues through August 2 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.
