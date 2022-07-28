Little Adams County royalty

Braxley Ferguson (left) and Georgia Zanger were named the 2022 Little Mister and Miss Adams County, respectively, at Wednesday night's Adams County Fair Pageant Night, sponsored by Blessing Health System.

 Submitted Photo courtesy of Adams County Fair

MENDON, Ill. — Before the competitors for the fair queen crown took the stage Wednesday evening, 25 contestants took their turns in the spotlight for the Little Miss and Mister Pageant at the Adams County Fair.

Children between the ages of 3 and 6 competed for their chance to be the "Little Royalty" of the 80th fair at the fairgrounds in Mendon. The contestants were judged in three categories: interviews with judges, onstage interview, and onstage presence.

