QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships.
Taking place June 20-22 at Westview Golf Course and the Knights of Columbus’s Par-3 in Quincy, the tournament is open to players between the ages of three and eighteen. Since its inception in 1974, the tournament has hosted more than 24,000 players and their families.
For the 2022 tournament, the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club is supporting the event with scholarships to help Adams County golfers who want to participate in the tournament.
Pete Keane, chair of the Optimist Club’s golf committee, said the organization wants to give every opportunity for local golfers to be able to play against some of the best competition in the world.
“We want to make sure the entry fee is not an obstacle for any child who wants to compete,” Keane said.
“Little People’s is delighted that the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club is helping make it possible for more Quincy and Adams County golfers to participate in our tournament,” Little People’s executive director Nan Ryan said.
“(This) gives our local golfers an opportunity to try to qualify for other major junior events, such as the American Junior Golf Association, IMG Junior World, FCG and Notah Begay, and gain rankings from Junior Golf Scoreboard, Sagarin and Global Junior Golf Rankings – so important for their college resumes,” Ryan added.
Westview will also host the Applebee’s Parent-Child event on Father’s Day, June 19. This popular event includes putting and driving contests as well as a best-dressed team competition.
For more information on the tournament, the scholarship opportunities, or to register a player, please visit littlepeoplesgolf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.