QUINCY — Some donations made on Tuesday to the Salvation Army's red kettles will go twice as far thanks to the generosity of a local business.
The O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy has announced that they will match every $20 bill dropped in the buckets on Dec. 20 up to $1,500 in Quincy, and up to $1,000 in Hannibal, Mo.
As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army has collected $246,042 toward the goal of $435,000 in Quincy. In Hannibal, $68,825 has ben raised toward a goal of $120,000.
"We are thankful that James O'Donnell Funeral Home and O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home have offered to match $20 bills donated on December 20," Matt Schmidt, development direct for the Salvation Army, said in a release. "This is a great opportunity for people in both communities to double their donations by simply dropping a $20 bill in any red kettle on December 20."
Funds raised during the campaign will help the Salvation Army continue to provide a variety of programs and services to assist families in the counties of Adams, Pike, and Brown in Illinois, and the counties of Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe, and Shelby in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.