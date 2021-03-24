HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Hannibal Fire Department provided information on a residential fire in Hannibal on Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, HFD was dispatched to 1800 Grace St. on the report of a residential fire. Incident command on the scene reported flames showing from the front of the structure. All stations responded, with 11 on-duty crew members and four administrative staff responding. Seven off-duty firefighters also responded to the scene.
Once on the scene, firefighters entered the building and were able to locate one male adult and two adolescent children. All three were taken by the Marion County Ambulance District to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. One firefighter also sustained a minor injury and was treated and released at Hannibal Regional.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office and Hannibal Fire Department investigators were called to the scene. The fire is currently under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, and the Marion County Ambulance District.