QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins will hold the annual Spring Clean Up event starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The clean-up of the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island is slated to last until noon. Removing debris, sweeping out cabins, and getting the village ready for visitors as the weather gets warmer are tasks on the to-do list for the weekend.
Water and snacks will be provided for volunteers at mid-morning.
All volunteers are welcome, and the Friends of the Log Cabins note that the more help that turns out, the easier the work will be to complete.
For more information or to register a group of volunteers, please email logcabinvillagequincy@gmail.com. No registration is required, so anyone wishing to volunteer is invited to just show up.
