QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins has scheduled the next workday from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the the log cabin village on Quinsippi Island.
Current plans for the workday are to prepare the village for Frontier Settlement Day to be held on September 10. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the site and prepare the structures for public viewing, both inside and out.
