QUINCY — The Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House marked two occasions on Saturday afternoon.
The family of the late Irene Huff joined the Bull House group, as well as representatives from both the City of Quincy and the Quincy Park District to dedicate the restoration of the "Spring Nymph" fountain just off the back porch of the historic home at 16th and Maine in Quincy.
"We know the house originally had a very well-designed and maintained landscape, and we wanted to put some features back that were part of that original design," said Dick Wellman, president of the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House. "We're increasing the awareness of what a special property this is. By having an element like this (the fountain), we're able to replace it after all these years, it helps bring the gardens back to life."
Another guest at the event was Casey Kuhlman. Kuhlman's mother, Shirley Kuhlman, was the resident manager for the Women's City Club at the Bull House for 35 years. Casey and his wife Maura marked their anniversary on Saturday at the dedication.
"The fountain was always beautiful, but it didn't work before," Casey Kuhlman said. "So many people don't know what they have here."
The Kuhlmans were married on the grounds of the Bull House, near where the fountain resides to the south of the house.
"We got married right here, in front of the old fountain," Maura Kuhlman said. "We had to be here."
"It means a lot to us," Casey said. "Our kids used to splash and play in the fountain, and now we have an empty nest. So we came back to visit with this dedication."
Along with the dedication of the refurbished fountain, the Bull House also received a dedication plaque from the city of Quincy, recognizing the home's status as a Quincy landmark.
"This home has such a history in the community, it's nice to be able to recognize it," Mayor Mike Troup said. "It's exciting to see the (Friends of the Bull House) reinvesting in the facility so it'll be around for another 50 or 75 years or more. It's important to keep these things in a condition that makes them still usable."
The Lorenzo Bull House was officially recognized as a landmark in September 2022, but the plaque was just presented on the house's north side on Saturday. The Bull House sits back off the street on the southwest corner at 16th and Maine. The grounds are a public park under the ownership of the Quincy Park District.
"Quincy is really lucky to have a park district like ours," Troup said. "We have over 1,000 acres that the public, whether they're residents or just visiting, can enjoy. This is one of those facilities that's available."
Next up for the Friends of the Bull House are two events happening to kick off May.
"Our next big event will be our fundraiser dinner on May 4, 'Dinner with the Bulls,'" Wellman said. "That'll be at the Quincy Country Club, and we'll have a live auction along with dinner to help generate some revenue to continue the work we're doing here.
"After that, we're hosting the Dogwood Party," he said. "We're going to have food trucks, a bounce house, lots of things for kids and families to do after the parade ends. We're hoping people like it so we can continue to grow it each year."
