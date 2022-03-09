QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board approved bids for 10 maintenance items throughout the park district Wednesday night.
A total of $754,735 was approved for items including tar and chip replacement on East Gardner Park Road, a concrete parking lot expansion in Lincoln Park, replacement of a culvert in Riverview Park, and sidewalk replacements at both the Villa Kathrine and in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
The largest single item approved was the bid to milling and resurfacing of roads in Parker Heights, Riverview and Bob Bangert Parks. The $371,485 project was awarded to Diamond Construction.
Along with these projects, commissioners approved a bid from Canton Marine Towing for annual dredging at the Art Keller Marina and the boat ramps in Kesler Park. The bid increased to $500 per hour — a nearly 15% increase from 2021.
The only item that exceeded estimates was for the replacement of the porch at the Lorenzo Bull House. The winning bid from Million Construction Ltd., of $85,385 was more than the $65,000 total earmarked for the project. The board was told that the $20,385 difference will be covered by Museum Fund reserves, so a budget amendment was not needed.
The Board also improved a new sub-lease agreement between the Friends of the Castle and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for space in the Villa Kathrine. The lease calls for the first rent increase in nearly a decade, from $375 to $400 per month.
The Park Board also approved the appointment of Mike Mahair, president and chief operating officer of State Street Bank, to fill their second seat on the Riverfront Development Corp. The Park Board, Quincy City Council, and Adams County Board each appoint two members — one elected official from the body and one community member — with three other seats being selected by the Riverfront Steering Committee.
Mahair joins Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp on the corporation board along with Adams County Board member Dave Bellis and former county board member Duane Venvertloh. The Quincy City Council is expected to appoint their representatives at the next council meeting.
Though no action has been taken on the project yet, the Board received a brief update on the project to replace the irrigation system at Westview Golf Course. Following a meeting with Larry Collins of EC Design Group, Ltd., estimates show replacing the pump station, upgrading the lines and installing between 800-900 irrigation heads at the 27-hole course would cost between $3 million and $3.5 million.
The meeting with Collins noted concerns over taking a phased approach to the project versus doing it all at once, including increased costs in subsequent years, multiple computers to run new and old systems and storage of material between phases.
David Morgan, director of golf for the Park District, has previously said that this is a project he would have preferred to have completed several years ago.
In other business, the Board:
• Heard that 14 single-person restrooms on Park District properties had been converted to unisex facilities.
• Learned that a record number of registrations had been reached for the youth soccer program, with 910 registrations, far surpassing the previous high-mark of 677.
• Heard that park facilities closed for the winter will reopen on April 1, including the batting cage at Upper Moorman Park.
