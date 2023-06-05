HANNIBAL, Mo. — Brian Caldwell, chair of the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority board, said the grant funds awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Monday can fuel even more support to rehabilitate properties in the region.
"Funds like this can help build momentum," Caldwell said. "Organizations that issue grant money can see how we've served as stewards and can make it easier to get more funds in the future."
Caldwell spoke following the presentation of $700,000 from the EPA as part of the organization's brownfields program. The EPA defines brownfield properties as those that have the presence or possible presence of hazardous materials, pollutants, or contaminants complicating redevelopment efforts.
The grant award was the result of a coalition grant, which pools the requests of separate entities to make the application process easier.
"These coalition grants, especially in rural areas when you have municipalities that might not have the ability to handle the grant applications for programs like this, means you can get funding into areas that might not really have that access themselves," said Meg McCollister, administrator for the EPA's Region 7, covering Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine Tribal Nations.
McCollister said being able to meet the people doing the work is one of the highlights of her job.
"I love to be able to meet the people who helped bring the resources to their communities," she said. "This is a competitive process, and the leaders that appear with me, they and their staff put together competitive packages that we select from."
The grant funds were awarded to the Port Authority because of its jurisdiction over areas in Marion and Ralls counties.
Stan Walker works on the brownfields program for EPA Region 7. He said the grants awarded Monday are a good start for the area.
"We want to build on the funding, but also build on the relationships we're making," Walker said. "We hope other brownfield site owners will see what we're doing and come in to be a part of the competitive process."
Caldwell said the Port Authority will review requests for the fun allocations from the grant.
"I feel like it's just us being a good neighbor," he said. "It's not our primary or even secondary thing we would normally do. It just makes sense because of our jurisdiction. The hard part is actually apply for the grants. We just work to disperse the funds to the authorized entities."
