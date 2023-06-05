Revitalizing funds

Corey Mehaffy, executive director for the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Councils, speaks Monday at the grant award ceremony for the Marion-Ralls Port Authority. $700,000 was awarded to the Authority for use in rehabilitating "brownfield" properties.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Brian Caldwell, chair of the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority board, said the grant funds awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Monday can fuel even more support to rehabilitate properties in the region.

"Funds like this can help build momentum," Caldwell said. "Organizations that issue grant money can see how we've served as stewards and can make it easier to get more funds in the future."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.