QUINCY — For the 10th year, visitors from Quincy and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to see the nation's flag on vivid display as the Field of Honor returns to Quincy.
Dennis Koch, Quincy Service Club treasurer, said the number of flags that make up the display doesn't hold a specific significance by itself.
"From our standpoint, the thousand flags is not a magic number for anything specific," Koch said, "but just a nice number for the display to honor both our military and veterans as well as our first responders."
The Quincy Service Club, formerly the Quincy Exchange Club, installed the display Friday afternoon at the former St. Mary Hospital location along Broadway, between North 14th and 16th streets.
When the Field of Honor began, it was on display in November. The date was changed to September to pay a wider tribute.
"When we started, we put the Field up on Veterans Day weekend," Koch said. "We moved it to tie in to the Sept. 11 remembrance weekend."
This year's display will once again include a replica of Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
"This is the third year we have the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Rome, Ga.," Koch said. "We've had a good bit of traffic coming to see that display over the past two years when they were here."
One new addition to the Field of Honor for 2023 will be the inclusion of several food trucks set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
"They've been advertising on their (social media), and they have their loyal followers," Koch said. "We're hoping that will attract some people that may not have come to the Field otherwise.
This year's display is the first major event since the Quincy Exchange Club became the Quincy Service Club. Koch said members of the community served by the organization will see little or no change in the work being done.
"Well, we had to get a new tent with new logos," he said. "From a club standpoint, we're still going to be doing the same projects, same fundraisers."
One major event that will see a change is the Service Club taking over the Little People's Golf Tournament for 2024. Koch said the planning work is well underway to transition the event to the Service Club.
Koch acknowledged that there was a great appreciation for the Field of Honor when it was set up in the first few years at the Illinois Veterans Home, a location he didn't rule out for a possible return in future years.
"We truly appreciate Blessing letting us continue to use their property," he said. "The veterans out at the Veterans Home really like when we set up out there, but it's a challenge with all the construction going on out there right now."
The Field of Honor is free for the public to visit. The display will remain up through the weekend before closing at 3 p.m. on Monday. Koch said the Service Club tent will be manned from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The field will be lit all night over the weekend, however, and there will be security measures in place for those who want to walk through the flags under the light.
"There's just something magical about walking through all of these flags," Koch said. "And I think that's especially true at night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.