QUINCY — The Quincy Chapter of the Order of DeMolay, a masonic youth organization for boys, will celebrate 100th anniversary of the first Quincy chapter, named after World War I veteran Henry Root Hill.
The current Quincy Chapter, created in 1941, has been encouraging, inspiring, and supporting boys for more than eight decades.
DeMolay is a premier international youth leadership organization, striving to shape young men into leaders of characters. By demonstrating values and teaching the challenges of leadership, the goal of the group is to help young men become citizens of the highest caliber. Members will learn by generating ideas, planning events, coordinating logistics, and executing their plan. Each chapter is responsible for the success of their members through the mentorship of trained advisors selected from throughout the community.
To mark the 100th anniversary of the original Quincy chapter, the current chapter is inviting all former DeMolay members, their families, and guests to attend the celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple, 428 Jersey in Quincy.
Past DeMolay members are asked to visit quincydemolay.org for more information and to register to attend Saturday’s celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.