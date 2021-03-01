QUINCY — Maxine Rice is joining her husband in retirement.
Longstanding public figures in the Quincy area community, Maxine and her husband, the Rev. Bruce Rice, who retired earlier this year, helped found and operate WGCA-FM for more than 30 years.
WGCA is the popular contemporary Christian radio station that is headquartered in downtown Quincy and began broadcasting in 1987.
Both Maxine and Bruce Rice will continue to assist the station as consultants and help in other matters as needed.
"God has done great things and will continue blessing WGCA," Maxine Rice said. "WGCA was birthed in prayer and sustained by prayer. Only the work of our great God has allowed WGCA to exist."
Sierra Brown is replacing Maxine Rice on March 1 as donor relations associate. Maxine Rice, 73, also served as associate director.
Bob Daly replaced Bruce Rice, 75, earlier this year as executive director.
Maxine Rice helped coordinate numerous WGCA-sponsored major events through the years, including March for Jesus, Shoutfest and more than 100 local concerts featuring major contemporary Christian artists.
"The listeners pray and give their best gift to help fund the work of broadcasting the Gospel," Maxine Rice said. "It's been my privilege to serve."
WGCA can be heard at 88.5 on the FM dial and also via the internet on the station’s wgca.org website. Listeners from more than 70 countries have been logged, and the station’s mobile app has been downloaded in at least 16 countries.
WGCA is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week station, owned and operated by the Great Commission Broadcasting Corp.
Along with its steady offering of upbeat, contemporary Christian music, WGCA features family-oriented programming that the Rices say deals with topics "relevant to today’s society." In addition, WGCA is involved in various activities that involve networking of local churches, including the monthly Christian Ministers Fellowship.