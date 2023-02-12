QUINCY — More changes are coming to the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners as Mayor Mike Troup is expected to replace another of the three members of the panel effective March 1.
Commissioner Steve Meckes said he found out on Friday that he would not be reappointed to the commission he's served on since he was appointed by then-Mayor Kyle Moore in 2014.
"I requested Mayor Troup reappoint me for an additional term in mid January," Meckes said on Saturday. "To date, I’ve had no communication from him regarding my request. I learned that I would not be reappointed from Barry Cheyne, the chairman of the commission."
The agenda for Monday's regular City Council meeting shows that Troup is asking the council to approve his appointment of Angela Caldwell to take a seat on the commission for a three-year term effective March 1.
"I don’t know Angela Caldwell and have no knowledge of her background or qualifications to serve as a Fire and Police Commissioner," Meckes said. "I hope that she embraces the independent nature of the commission and performs her duties in an independent manner without political partisanship and without bowing to pressure from politicians or other external sources."
Caldwell is the current director of workforce development at the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
Relationships between the mayor's office and the Fire and Police Commission have been strained since early in Troup's term. When the Commission selected veteran Quincy firefighter Bernie Vahlkamp to replace Joe Henning as chief, Troup introduced a change to the city ordinance that would give the mayor the sole prerogative of appointing both fire and police chiefs going forward.
After that change was tabled indefinitely in October 2021, Troup again drew attention when he named former Adams County Board Chairman Mike McLaughlin to the commission to replace Kerry Anders, a change that was effective on March 1, 2022.
Traditionally, members of the commission serve until the end of the City's municipal year. Troup said at the time that commissioners could serve after their term expired if the mayor hadn't named a replacement yet
"The way that our commission is set up, no matter when your term expires, you stay in that position until the mayor appoints another person," Troup said at the time.
In June 2022, the Commission selected Jonathan Lewin as the new police chief following the retirement of Rob Copley. The Commission stipulated that there would be a six-month probationary period. When Lewin turned down the position, the commission named acting-Chief Adam Yates to the job with the same probationary period.
In December 2022, without giving notice to the commission, Troup requested an investigation into the police chief hiring process. Troup said at the time though he had no issues with the job Yates was doing, he had received a complaint about the process used to select the new chief. As of Tuesday, Troup said the investigation was ongoing and he wasn't able to comment further.
The investigation was forwarded to the appellate prosecutor's office due to conflicts of interest with both the City legal department and the Adams County state's attorney's office. There has been no response to date from the prosecutor's office on the status of the request.
With his replacement expected to be appointed on Monday, Meckes said the lack of communication is his biggest concern.
"I’m disappointed in the decision and disappointed with the failure to communicate by the mayor," Meckes said.
Meckes praised the public safety officials in the city, as well as sharing his appreciation for the time he was able to serve on the commission.
"Quincy is blessed with outstanding and professional public safety departments," Meckes said. "This is true because of the outstanding people who sacrifice for and serve the community. I’m honored to have served with them and wish them continued success. I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition as a new person assumes the important responsibilities of fire and police commissioner.
"It’s been a great honor to serve the citizens of Quincy and our public safety departments as a Fire and Police Commissioner," he continued. "I’m grateful to former Alderman (Dan) Brink for recommending me, former Mayor Moore for recommending my appointment and the City Council for approving my appointment three times. I’m proud of the work we did to hire and promote excellent people in both the Fire and Police departments."
Meckes and the Fire and Police Commission continue their work through the month as promotions are under review
"We have been doing promotional interviews for the Police Department this week and I am very impressed with the caliber of all of the candidates," Meckes said. "I know that the same will be true of the candidates for promotion in the Fire Department who will be interviewed next week. I’m also proud of our selection of Bernie Vahlkamp and Adam Yates as Fire and Police Chief. They are outstanding leaders, excellent communicators and skilled professionals in their respective fields."
