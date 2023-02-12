Quincy City Hall
H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — More changes are coming to the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners as Mayor Mike Troup is expected to replace another of the three members of the panel effective March 1.

Commissioner Steve Meckes said he found out on Friday that he would not be reappointed to the commission he's served on since he was appointed by then-Mayor Kyle Moore in 2014.

