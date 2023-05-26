QUINCY — Friday's Memorial Day celebration at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy was a time of remembrance, but it was also a day of celebration.
Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, announced at the Home that state-wide mask mandates at veterans' facilities officially ended.
"For the first time in three years, it finally feels like we can breathe a little easier," he said. "It's a huge morale-lift for our staff, as well."
The announcement was made at three different ceremonies, two indoors at Fifer and Hammond halls, and then the public event outdoors at Markword infirmary.
"When Terry made the announcement at the indoor events this morning, the cheers of joy were deafening," IVHQ Director Troy Culbertson said. "Staff ripped those masks off, knowing it's just that little bit more freedom."
"Staff have been diligent in their efforts to protect our veterans for years," he added. "But right now, they're excited to get this piece of freedom back."
The Memorial Day commemoration was the first large event to include residents of the Home as well as having the public invited to join in since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We've seen on the faces of the residents here today just what this event means to them," Culbertson said. "We've had residents that have been very vocal with us about wanting to get back together as groups, not just groups in one building, but campus-wide. With COVID going away, and the federal mandates with them, it's given us the opportunity to do that with them."
U.S. Representative Mary Miller said the veterans in residence at the home have been eager to get back together for some time.
"A year ago, I was at (Fishing for Freedom), and I went around and visited, and they'd say they caught a two inch fish or whatever, but then they'd say 'it's so good to be out, and to be among people,'" she said. "God created us to be relational beings, and it's just fantastic that they have this great facility here. I'm thrilled to see how loved and appreciated the veterans are here. You can tell by the care they're getting. The physical facility that they have here, and from the caregivers they have, you can tell they're loved and appreciated."
Prince said the opportunity to have the public come out and enjoy time with the residents is an important factor in making the Veterans Home successful.
"I think the public and the community are such a key part of the support for what we do for veterans," he said. "This home wouldn't exist without the efforts of volunteers and others who give their time, whether it's tending the gardens or cleaning up garbage, we're happy to be able to open all the homes up for public events again."
"And then there's a level of transparency," Prince continued. "I love the idea that people can come in and see how our veterans are living, how they're treated, it's just another level of openness, and I'm all about that. As a veteran myself, I want to make sure they have the best possible care. So they're kind of my eyes in many cases."
Culbertson said it's important to remember the members of the military who have been lost over the years, but not to only dwell on mourning.
"Remembrance doesn't have to be grim," he said. "It's solemn, but it's also a celebration to remember the good things with those who are gone. One of our residents spoke this morning about the loss he experienced in Vietnam with brothers-in-arms. But we also heard about the good times he had with those brothers, and he wouldn't let those go for anything."
Miller echoed the sentiment, sharing that it's important not only to remember those who died, but to listen to those who have their own stories to share.
"When I raised my children, we were constantly reading biographies, autobiographies or meeting veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, and letting them share their experiences and the sacrifices that they or their comrades made," she said. "I think it's very important that we remember and we help our children to know those stories."
In the background of the Memorial Day celebration, work continues on schedule for the new living and long-term care facilities being built at the Home.
"The independent living residents especially, they're highly anticipating their move-in day for their new quarters," Culbertson said. "A lot of them have started paring down their belongings, letting go of some furniture - the new residences are all furnished - so they're just excited to get into the new places being built for them."
Prince said the work done at the Chicago Veterans Home smoothed the path to some extent for the project in Quincy.
"The Chicago home was a really big push to get across the line, and here, watching it happen with a better understanding of some of the pitfalls that come with it, it's been a big help," Prince said. "Having a person like Troy in the job here, working together with him, we've handled all the little things that come up. Everyone sees the big gestures, the construction itself, but there are a million decision points that have to be handled, from the type of furniture to what channel will be on the TVs in the common areas."
Culbertson said the construction remains on schedule with residents expected to begin moving into the new independent living facility later this year.
