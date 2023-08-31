QUINCY — Nearly two years after his passing, a Quincy resident's legacy continues to grow following a donation of more than half a million dollars to the Quincy Family YMCA.
Charles Lugo passed away in December 2021 at the age of 96. At that time, the Charles Lugo estate requested donations be made to the YMCA in lieu of flowers.
“Charlie was a humble, tenderhearted and benevolent man who deeply loved the Quincy community and the Quincy Family YMCA," Rick Shover said. Shover is CEO of the Quincy YMCA. "He loved spending time with his Y family and being on the Y racquetball court. We are deeply grateful to Charlie and the Lugo family for the bequest."
The donations collected in Lugo's memory were presented to the YMCA, with a total donation of $542,543.76. The YMCA said the donation will be used to support its mission of improving the health and well-being of the community. The current plan is to use the funds to focus largely on the Y's Youth & Family and Youth Sports programs.
This is the second large donation made by the Charles Lugo estate in support of the community. In Nov. 2022, a donation of $500,000 was made to the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation.
