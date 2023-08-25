MEMPHIS, Mo. — A single-car crash Friday sent a Memphis woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2014 Honda CR-V driven by Tammy L. Wheeler, 57, of Memphis was heading west at 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 when the car went off the right side of the road about a mile west of the Memphis Airport.
According to the patrol, the Honda hit a fence and tree before overturning. Wheeler, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville for treatment of serious injuries she received in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department and Scotland County Ambulance.