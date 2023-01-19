Grant awarded to Mendon library

Four Star Public Library District received a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural Services, with the assistance of Adams Telephone Co-operative.

(l-r: Jim Broemmer, Adams CEO; Pam Leffringhouse, Adams Schools and Libraries Coordinator; and Jill Lucey, Four Star Public Library Director)

 submitted photo

MENDON, Ill. — Four Star Public Library District in Mendon was recently named a recipient of the 2022 Foundation for Rural Services grants.

A grant application was submitted in partnership between Adams Telephone's Schools and Libraries Coordinator Pam Leffringhouse and Four Star's Director Jill Lucey in an effort to fund a new Interactive Whiteboard Computer from Viewsonic. The award of $5,000 from FRS will be used for the purchase and installation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.