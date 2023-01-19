MENDON, Ill. — Four Star Public Library District in Mendon was recently named a recipient of the 2022 Foundation for Rural Services grants.
A grant application was submitted in partnership between Adams Telephone's Schools and Libraries Coordinator Pam Leffringhouse and Four Star's Director Jill Lucey in an effort to fund a new Interactive Whiteboard Computer from Viewsonic. The award of $5,000 from FRS will be used for the purchase and installation.
The Whiteboard will be installed in a new meeting/program room at the Four Star Library for use in programs, training, and community meetings hosted in the space.
The Foundation for Rural Services grant program is intended to provide equipment to local students, expand digital initiatives, support public safety, and other measures in rural communities. A total of 32 institutions across the country were awarded similar grants.
"The community grant program is particularly exciting because FRS multiplies the support (National Telephone Cooperative Association) members are already providing in their communities resulting in a larger impact for local schools and nonprofit organizations," Pam Becker, executive director of FRS, said.
Jim Broemmer, CEO of Adams Telephone, said the company prides itself on the tradition of assisting local, rural libraries and schools that serve the cooperative's members and residents in the region.
"It was our distinct pleasure to initiate this grant application process with the Four Star Public Library District," Broemmer said. "We are delighted that they were chosen as a recipient. Area residents will benefit from this award for years to come."
