MENDON, Ill. — On the opening evening of the Adams County Fair, four contestants will vie to be the next to wear the crown of Miss Adams County Fair.
The 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Pageant will take place on the grandstand stage Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Mendon. The evening will start with the Little Miss and Mister Adams County pageant at 6 p.m., with the Miss Adams County Fair pageant will start at 7 p.m.
The four competitors for the title are all graduates of Adams County high schools and aim to represent the county in public events and pageants for the next year.
Hannah Longlett, 20, is a graduate of Liberty High School. Longlett, the daughter of Jeff and Tamra Longlett, is currently a student at WIU.
Caylee Hughes, 18, graduated from Camp Point's Central High and plans to attend Quincy University in the fall. She is the daughter of Jeff and Diane Hughes
Katelyn Hummel, 20, is a graduate of Liberty High and a current student at the University of Illinois Springfield. Hummel is the daughter of Mike and Susan Hummel.
Julia Hahn, 19, graduated from Liberty High and currently attends Maryville University in St. Louis. Her parents are Jamie and Jodie Hahn.
Along with the Miss Adams County and Little Miss and Mister pageants, Wednesday night will also feature the sixth annual Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant. The Sweetheart pageant is an opportunity for individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities to be a king or queen for a day. Open to all ages from zero to 99, the Sweetheart pageant is meant to give individuals a chance to focus on their abilities and gain life skills and self-confidence. Participants are asked to wear what makes them feel special for the event.
The Adams County Fair runs from Wednesday to Aug. 2 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. For more information, please visit adamsfair.org.
