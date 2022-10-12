Miss Quincy and Outstanding Teen

2022 Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen Alli Peterson (left) and Miss Quincy Juliana Fray will crown their successors at the Miss Quincy Pageant, scheduled for January 7, 2023.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program is looking for candidates to compete in the 2023 preliminary event for the Miss Illinois and Miss America programs, scheduled for Jan. 7 at Quincy Community Theatre. Candidates are being sought for both the Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen competitions.

"Our program provides a unique opportunity for young women to grow personally and professionally while advocating for a cause that is important to them," Lindsey Hess said. Hess is the executive director of the Miss Quincy Scholarship Program. "I am excited to welcome a new class of candidates into the sisterhood and look forward to seeing who will represent our community next."

