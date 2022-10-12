QUINCY — The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program is looking for candidates to compete in the 2023 preliminary event for the Miss Illinois and Miss America programs, scheduled for Jan. 7 at Quincy Community Theatre. Candidates are being sought for both the Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen competitions.
"Our program provides a unique opportunity for young women to grow personally and professionally while advocating for a cause that is important to them," Lindsey Hess said. Hess is the executive director of the Miss Quincy Scholarship Program. "I am excited to welcome a new class of candidates into the sisterhood and look forward to seeing who will represent our community next."
Candidates will have the opportunity to earn scholarships, hone their interview skills, become a part of an exciting achievement program, and follow their dream of becoming Miss America. No prior pageant experience is necessary.
Candidates must be a resident, student, or employee in the counties of Adams, Brown, Pike, Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough, or Scott. Areas of competition for Miss Quincy include talent, interview, on-stage question, social impact pitch, and evening wear. The Outstanding Teen competition will include talent, interview, on-stage question, fitness, and evening wear.
To be eligible for the Miss Quincy competition, candidates must be between the ages of 19-26, while candidates for the Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen title must be at least 13 and no older than 18 as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The Miss Quincy and Outstanding Teen winners will receive a scholarship, generous prize package, and the opportunity to compete at the Miss Illinois competition in June 2023 in Marion, Ill.
The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program is also accepting applications for its Princess Program. This dynamic, fun-filled, non-competitive program benefits girls ages 5-10 who are looking to build upon skills that promote self-confidence and poise while being mentored by today's young leaders. Princesses will take the stage during the Miss Quincy Competition, participate in a tea party, and learn the importance of manners, kindness, and service to her community.
For more information on the program or to apply as a candidate or princess, please visit missquincy.org.
