Adams County Fair royalty

Aubree Widmer, left, was selected as Miss Teen Adams County Fair Thursday evening at the Adams County Fair. Audra Claire, right, won the crown as Junior Miss Adams County Fair at the pageant.

 submitted photos

MENDON, Ill. — With a year of events to prepare for as Adams County Fair royalty, one thing the title winners have to prepare for is getting to know the other winners that will be with them.

That chore became easier Thursday night when Aubree Widmer of Quincy was crowned Miss Teen Adams County Fair 2023 at the Adams County Fair. The night before, Aubree's older sister Morgan took the title of 2023 Miss Adams County Fair.

