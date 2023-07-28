MENDON, Ill. — With a year of events to prepare for as Adams County Fair royalty, one thing the title winners have to prepare for is getting to know the other winners that will be with them.
That chore became easier Thursday night when Aubree Widmer of Quincy was crowned Miss Teen Adams County Fair 2023 at the Adams County Fair. The night before, Aubree's older sister Morgan took the title of 2023 Miss Adams County Fair.
Widmer, the daughter of Trudy and Mike Willis and Michelle and Shane Widmer of Quincy, was selected for the Miss Teen title from a field of seven contestants. These contestants gave a 30-second speech about the fair and answered on-stage questions during the pageant. Thursday's efforts followed interviews with judges on July 23.
Widmer is a Quincy High student and performs as a member of the Show Choir, takes part in the QHS musical, and dances with the Heinze Dance Academy.
As part of Thursday's pageantry, judges also selected Audra Claire, 10, of Quincy as the Junior Miss Adams County Fair. Claire, the daughter of Brooke Peters of Quincy, was chosen from a field of 21 contestants vying for the title. She will be a fifth grade student at Quincy Public Schools this fall.
The Junior Miss contestants, ranging in age from seven to 11, took part in interviews and were judged on stage presence and public speaking during the pageant.
The Adams County Fair continues through Tuesday. Saturday night will feature a concert with country stars Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd. Admission to the grandstands for the concert are free with admission to the fair.
