QUINCY — A LaGrange, Mo. man was arrested Friday for the theft of a Quincy city garbage truck back in September.
According to the arrest report from the Quincy Police Department, John R. Hager, 36, of LaGrange turned himself in at QPD on Friday after an investigation into the truck theft led to Hager being identified as a suspect.
The garbage truck was stolen on or around Sept. 18 from the 18th and Seminary Road area in Quincy. The theft was reported to the QPD on Sept. 21. The truck was later recovered in Ewing, Mo.
Hager was charged with theft over $10,000 (government vehicle) and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was released on a notice to appear pending a court appearance.