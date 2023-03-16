QUINCY — The West Central Illinois Task Force took a Missouri woman into custody in Quincy on charges of drug trafficking and delivery.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Amanda M. Carroll, 34, of Monroe City, Mo. on Tuesday following a traffic stop as part of a narcotics investigation near South Sixth and Harrison streets. WCITF officers were assisted by the Quincy Police Department in the investigation.
During a probable cause search of Carroll's car, QPD and Task Force agents found more than 250 grams of methamphetamine. Carroll was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
On Wednesday, Carroll was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and methamphetamine delivery, both Class X felonies. Bond was set at $500,000.
ISP notes that this investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the WCITF at 217-222-0331.