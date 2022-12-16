HOLLIDAY, Mo. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information about a woman who went missing a year ago.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, Betty L. Hayes, 88, was last in contact with a family member by phone on Dec. 16, 2021. Hayes was believed to be at her home, 17040 Route C in Holliday, Mo. at that time. A missing person report was filed the next day, leading to a large-scale search and intensive investigation, but to date the whereabouts of Ms. Hayes remains unknown.
Along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the continuing investigation has included the Missouri State Highway Patrol among other agencies. Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston said his office is still working alongside MSHP to determine where Ms. Hayes may be.
"We will not rest until we have answers for the family and our community," Colston said. "These investigations sometimes take more time than we would like to have answers, but we are determined to find those answers."
Anyone with information regarding Betty Hayes is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 660-327-4060 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555.
