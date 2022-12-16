Betty Hayes

HOLLIDAY, Mo. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information about a woman who went missing a year ago.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, Betty L. Hayes, 88, was last in contact with a family member by phone on Dec. 16, 2021. Hayes was believed to be at her home, 17040 Route C in Holliday, Mo. at that time. A missing person report was filed the next day, leading to a large-scale search and intensive investigation, but to date the whereabouts of Ms. Hayes remains unknown.

