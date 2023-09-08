Mixing up something good

The Hendrian family, from left, June, Adam, Kalle, and Grace presented a check for more than $12,000 to the Quincy Salvation Army following last weekend's fourth Lemon-Aid Stand for Good event.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The fourth year of selling drinks and treats was a big success for Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good, delivering over $12,000 to the Quincy Salvation Army.

The 2023 event was held on Sept. 2, with Grace and June Hendrian's original lemonade stand near 12th and Locust streets being joined by 19 other stands throughout Quincy, Adams County, and into Missouri.

