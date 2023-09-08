QUINCY — The fourth year of selling drinks and treats was a big success for Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good, delivering over $12,000 to the Quincy Salvation Army.
The 2023 event was held on Sept. 2, with Grace and June Hendrian's original lemonade stand near 12th and Locust streets being joined by 19 other stands throughout Quincy, Adams County, and into Missouri.
In 2019, Grace Hendrian asked her mom, Kellea, if she could make a lemonade stand and donate the proceeds. Once it was settled that the Salvation Army would be the recipient, the Hendrian sisters set up the stand outside the Hardy Radiator shop to take advantage of the traffic near the Illinois Veterans Home.
In that first year, the girls set a goal of $100 but would go on to raise $1,000. After a year off during the pandemic, the stand returned in 2021, raising $2,320. Last year, the original stand was joined by others set up by children and families that wanted to contribute. The combined stands raised more than $8,200.
The 20 stands set up for 2023 continued the trend of breaking records This year, the Lemon-Aid For Good effort brought in $12,023. The girls and their parents presented a check to the Salvation Army on Thursday. In four years running the fundraiser, more than $23,000 has gone to help the Salvation Army's food assistance programs.
The Hendrian family is already making plans to celebrate the fifth year of the Lemon-Aid Stand for Good effort next year.
