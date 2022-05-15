QUINCY — This year's Cancer Crush event raised more than $70,000 for the Quincy Medical Group Foundation's Oncology Patient Assistance fund.
"We are humbled by the kindness shown by this community," said Megan Parker said, QMG's director of community relations. "When we are able to tell a patient undergoing cancer treatment that there is help available, our team sees the impact of Cancer Crush firsthand. Your support is so meaningful to those patients and their families."
For nine years, Cancer Crush has brought the community together to provide support for patients battling cancer. The Oncology Patient Assistance Fund provides help for patients to cover everyday living expenses, including transportation and housing costs.
"Cancer Crush is such a special event when we, as a community, can come together to not only raise support, but also bring awareness to the impact of cancer on one’s life," Parker said.
Cancer Crush was held at the Ambiance in Quincy and included a live auction, silent auction, games, a live band, and Buzz Off Cancer. Buzz Off Cancer began in 2018 and features “buzzees” who shave their heads in support of local cancer patients.
For more information on the Community Cancer Crush, please visit cancercrush.org.
