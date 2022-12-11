QUINCY — The Muddy River Riders motorcycle club teamed up for the second year with the Great River Corvette Club to make the Christmas season a little brighter for families in need.
The two groups took donations from their members and took tags from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree at Smith Brothers Powersports, shopping to fill the space under some kids' Christmas trees.
"It's been incredible," Maj. Shelley McClintock said. McLintock, along with her husband Trevor, serve as the leaders of the Salvation Army's Quincy Area Command. "We changed things up a little this year, and we're using the Angel Tree tags, with children's first names, ages, and their wish lists. Being able to get those on tags, and then having groups like the Muddy River Riders and the Corvette Club go out and buy those things for children in need, it's just going to be so helpful for these families."
McClintock said the two clubs filled the tags for more than 75 children and their families this year.
"Pulling those tags and filling those wishes, it's almost like you get to know that child or that family," Muddy River Riders President Eddie Griffin said on Saturday. "Seeing these big, burly guys shopping for the girly clothes is something to see."
The Riders and the Corvette Club were joined at Smith Brothers Saturday morning by members of the Tri-Township Fire Department, the Quincy Police Department, QPD Auxiliary and the Salvation Army to load up all the toys for the Holiday Toy Ride, traveling from Smith Brothers at North 52nd and Oak streets across town to the Kroc Center at North Fourth and Vermont.
"We love our community," Griffin said. "This is our home, and this is a way that we can give back to everyone."
Paul Pogue, treasurer of the Great River Corvette Club, said he's been a part of the Toy Ride in its various incarnations, for around a quarter century, starting with the now-defunct Great River Road Harley Davidson riders club.
"We're all extremely blessed, and unfortunately there are a good number of families in our community that aren't quite so fortunate," Pogue said on Saturday. "They might have fallen on hard times, and with the inflationary pressures this year making it even harder, we want to just make some families' Christmas a little brighter in our community."
One of the highlights for Pogue is the experience of doing the shopping itself, which was going on right up until the day before the Holiday Toy Ride.
"We went out and filled one more tag yesterday, my wife and I," he said. "The tag was for a little girl, six years old, and she had 'girly clothes' listed. We have one daughter, and she's 50 years old now, so shopping for those girly clothes brought back so many memories."
Griffin gave special thanks to Adam Fenton, owner and artist of Threshold of Pain Tattoo and Piercing Shop, and his customers for their help Fenton challenged his customers by offering an additional contribution if they could fill a toy donation barrel twice. The effort was a success, showing that appearances can be deceiving.
"We may look rough and gruff, but we've all got big hearts," Pogue said. "Christmas is all about giving. And we just had a blast doing it. All of our members chipped in, we went out and had a big shopping day, filled those tags. It was a lot of fun."
"I work for the Salvation Army, and seeing the impact day to day, and seeing how the need keeps growing, we're happy to do whatever we can to make that a little easier for people," Griffin said. He added a simple message to the community: help if you can.
"If you have a chance to help out any organization, any group that's giving back to the community like this, no matter which group it is, take that chance and do it," he said. "What you see as a small little thing you can do is a big help to someone. Those small things add up and make a huge difference."
The toys collected from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree effort will be distributed on Dec. 22.
