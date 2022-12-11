Loading up the holiday cheer

Members of the Muddy River Rivers, Great River Corvette Club, Tri-Township Fire Department, and Quincy Police Department load up toys for the Holiday Toy Ride across town to the Salvation Army's Kroc Center

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Muddy River Riders motorcycle club teamed up for the second year with the Great River Corvette Club to make the Christmas season a little brighter for families in need.

The two groups took donations from their members and took tags from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree at Smith Brothers Powersports, shopping to fill the space under some kids' Christmas trees.

