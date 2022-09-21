QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 2022 Mutt Strut fundraiser for the Quincy Humane Society.
This year's Mutt Strut, themed "Jurassic Bark," will return to South Park on Oct. 1. Day-of registration will open at 9 a.m. with the one-mile Mutt Strut starting at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.