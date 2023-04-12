HAMILTON, Ill. — A Nauvoo man died Tuesday on the Mississippi River between Hamilton and Nauvoo.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched following a report of a capsized canoe and a man in the water on the river near Ill. 96 and County Road 1720, just south of Camp Eastman. Deputies were assisted by officers with the Hamilton Police Department and Illinois Conservation Police, and Lee County, Iowa Sheriff's Department, along with Nauvoo Fire and Rescue, Hancock County EMS, and AirEvac.