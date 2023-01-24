Quincy Transit improvements on the horizon

Quincy Transit buses line up at the bus stop on Jersey Street in 2021. On Tuesday, the City was awarded a new grant of $3.8 million to help move forward on a project to relocate the Quincy Transit Line's transfer point to an improved lot at Seventh and Jersey

 H-W File Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — The relocation of the Quincy Transit Lines bus transfer point took another step toward reality on Tuesday with the announcement of nearly $4 million in grant money from the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office on Tuesday announced the third round of Rebuild Illinois grants for downstate transit projects. As part of the $113.8 million in this round of grants, the city of Quincy will receive $3.89 million. This is in addition to the $1.2 million grant received as part of the second round the city received last year.

