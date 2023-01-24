QUINCY — The relocation of the Quincy Transit Lines bus transfer point took another step toward reality on Tuesday with the announcement of nearly $4 million in grant money from the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office on Tuesday announced the third round of Rebuild Illinois grants for downstate transit projects. As part of the $113.8 million in this round of grants, the city of Quincy will receive $3.89 million. This is in addition to the $1.2 million grant received as part of the second round the city received last year.
"For passengers, as well as our staff, this will be a big increase in safety," Director of Transit Marty Stegeman said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said this funding will help move the long-discussed project forward.
"This has been in the planning stage for some time," Troup said. "Of course, funding is always an issue, so this is a very good step."
When the original $1.2 million grant was awarded and there was uncertainty whether there would be a third round, plans were scaled back for the new transfer point. With this new award, Stegeman said the current plan is to return to the original design, which will include outdoor benches, video surveillance, electronic signs and a canopy.
"If costs increases haven't gone completely crazy, this should be enough funding for us to complete the project," Stegeman said.
At the moment, the transfer point for bus passengers to change from one route to another is located curbside on Jersey Street, just to the west of South Eighth Street. Drivers currently have to exit their buses into traffic.
As designed, the new transfer point for the buses will be in the revamped Municipal Parking Lot A on the northwest corner of Seventh and Jersey. Stegeman said the lot itself will be redesigned and should improve parking for anyone using the lot.
"We'll be doing resurfacing, providing better lighting, and just overall better safety," he said.
Troup said there will be some minor disruptions to parking in the area, but Lot A doesn't have a large amount of usage at the moment, and knowing the improvements are coming is a help.
"This is a lot that hasn't had any sort of improvement in several decades," Troup said. "I think knowing it's a project that will take months rather than years makes it easier for downtown businesses."
Though Stegeman did say the grant award on Tuesday was a "tremendous step forward" for the project, he noted that there's no timeline yet on the work.
"The City Council will have to approve a contract with the state," he said. "Once it goes through the resolution process, then we can start the pre-bidding work. There's never a guarantee on how long those processes can take."
Troup echoed those thoughts, saying he had hoped the project would be able to get started sooner rather than later.
"I asked if this would allow us to be able to get moving in the current construction season," he said. "With the work that has to be done to satisfy the State's requirements for the grant funds, I was told it wasn't likely to be that fast."
Troup said the process is out of the city's control, but that it simply has to be taken step by step.
