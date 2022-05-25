QUINCY — A new 3-on-3 style basketball tournament takes to the courts at Berrian Park this Memorial Day weekend.
The inaugural Gaybo and PDL Memorial Day Classic will be hosted on the new Berrian Park courts. Four-person teams from ages 10 to 17 will compete for trophies on Saturday, while adult teams (18 and over) will compete for cash prizes on Sunday. The tournament will follow the Gus Macker rules.
The event is open to the public and spectators are invited to spend part of the holiday weekend supporting this new Quincy event.
