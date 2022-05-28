QUINCY — When Kasey Schuster was pulling the forms off the freshly cured concrete at Berrian Park’s new basketball courts last June, he hoped to have the work done by the end of summer 2021.
“It’s been a long time coming, but volunteer work is usually slow-going,” Schuster said Friday morning. “It’s come a ways since last year. It feels good to get here.”
Schuster organized volunteers to build the new double-court, with materials supplied by the Quincy Park District. Schuster said the one thing that never slowed down the construction was materials.
“The value of working together with the Park District, putting in a little elbow grease and a little faith into things, it shows that you can do a lot of good,” he said.
Alan Hickman, one of the organizers of this weekend’s Gaybo and PDL Memorial Day Classic basketball tournament being held at Berrian Park, said the new court is a welcome addition to the community as a whole.
“It means a lot to our community,” Hickman said. “Since they closed the courts at Frederick Ball, kids haven’t had anywhere to go. I have grandkids that come out here every day and play basketball.”
This weekend’s tournament will follow the Gus Macker 3-on-3 rules, taking over the Memorial Day weekend with that event’s departure from Quincy.
Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, spoke to those gathered for the ribbon cutting Friday morning.
“This is a great achievement with the volunteers we have here, a great collaboration with Kasey and the Quincy Park District to revamp much-needed basketball courts,” Frericks said “This will not only help with our programming, but will attract the community for all kinds of great event, like the one we have going on this weekend.”
Frericks shared his gratitude for the work Schuster and all the volunteers put into bringing the new court to life.
“I think this is a great thing for Quincy,” Schuster said, “and a great testament to what we can do when we all come together and work on things. I think this is more than a court. There’s plenty of opportunity to host other events and build the entire community.”
Hickman echoed those sentiments, saying the project is a perfect example of what people can do together.
“Governments, volunteers, Black, white, Hispanic, everybody, when we all work together, we can make things happen. It’s just a matter of putting aside any differences and coming out to work.”
