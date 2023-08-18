NEW CANTON, Ill. — A New Canton man was arrested on gun and drug charges Thursday following the execution of a search warrant.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of N. Walnut Street in New Canton at 6:34 p.m. Thursday. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition at the residence.
A second search warrant was executed at a machine shop on 220th Street in New Canton. This warrant also resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Department.
As a result of the warrants, Richard Dylan Bernard, 28, of New Canton was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.
Bernard was lodged in the Pike County Jail with bond set at $5,000, with a court appearance set for Aug. 22.