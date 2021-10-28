New fund set up as tribute to generosity in Quincy's history

QUINCY — The Community Foundation Service West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri have announced a new charitable fun, established to honor Quincy’s shared history with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS Church).
The fund was created as a measure of gratitude for the citizens of Quincy who provided refuge to early members of the LDS Church. The fund will generate annual support for human and social services in Quincy, assisting individuals and families in need.
The new City of Refuge Fund was established by Daryl and Patricia Ward of Kansas City, Mo. The Wards’ ancestors were among the thousands of members of the LDS Church who sought safety and shelter in Quincy in the winter of 1839, following an executive order calling for Mormons to abruptly exit the state of Missouri.
“Our ancestors were among the people that were aided by the good citizens of Quincy, so we wanted to personally give and honor that heritage,” Daryl Ward said.
According to Brigham Young University’s Religious Studies Center, Quincy residents provided shelter, food, jobs, and rented out their farms to the exiled Latter-day Saints. In1841, LDS Church leader Joseph Smith presented to the Nauvoo City Council the following resolutions, which paid a fitting tribute to the residents of Quincy: “Resolved . . . that the citizens of Quincy be held in everlasting remembrance, for their unparalleled liberality and marked kindness to our people, when in their greatest state of suffering and want.”
Former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz said the hospitality shown by Quincy residents in 1839 has been described as “one of greatest humanitarian acts in the history of our country.”
“I want the citizens of Quincy today to understand and appreciate our history as a city built by immigrants and it’s imperative that the hospitality and respect shown by our Quincy ancestors back then be engrained and passed on from one generation to the next,” Scholz said.
The fund was set up to meet the Wards’ goal of providing a permanent source of support to Quincy citizens in need, mirroring the aid that the citizens of Quincy provided to the Wards’ ancestors and thousands of other members of the LDS Church. Because the fund is endowed, the Wards’ gift will be invested for growth and a portion of the interest earned will be used for grants to nonprofit organizations each year.
Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation CEO, said the gift is a reflection of the generosity exhibited by early residents.
“Every grant made from The City of Refuge Fund will be a reminder of our shared history and to live each day with kindness and empathy,” Meckes said.
The Community Foundation builds permanent charitable funds to assist area nonprofits and communities. Since 1997, the Foundation has made more than $11 million in grants. It serves 12-counties: Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike in Illinois and Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri.
For more information, please call 217-222-1237 or visit mycommunityfoundation.org.
