Open house for new legal aid

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid held a public open house Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Quincy. The new assistance office brings together Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Quanada and Ascend Justice to offer support for survivors of domestic, sexual or gender-based violence or abuse.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A new legal service held an open house Thursday, bringing three organizations together to support those in need throughout the area.

"We've already had some really good outcomes in family cases, because of this partnership, that clearly would not have been possible if the survivors hadn't had their own attorney," said Megan Duesterhaus, executive director of Quanada. "We're already seeing safer conditions for children, more stable housing, and these partnerships are giving everyone better opportunities to work for their own safety."

