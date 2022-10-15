QUINCY — For the first time in nearly four decades, a new office will be available to help survivors of domestic violence in and around Quincy.
"I'm not sure people realize exactly how big of an impact this will have," said Quanada CEO Megan Duesterhaus.. "We have people come to us and after we've helped as much as possible, their next step would be to get a lawyer, and they often can't."
Quanada has partnered with Ascend Justice and Land of Lincoln Legal Aid to open a legal services office in Quincy. The office will be staffed by two full-time attorneys working for Land of Lincoln to assist with legal issues revolving around domestic abuse cases. The assistance offered will run from civil protection orders and family law to residence issues that may come up.
“Aside from simply expanding our services to legal representation, the real strength of this partnership is that it will allow us to provide services holistically by addressing all legal challenges that survivors are having rather than focusing solely on protective orders and family law," Duesterhaus said.
The new office won't handle direct walk-in customers. Rather, those seeking help for issues based in domestic violence situations will work through Quanada, who can then refer qualified applicants to the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid office for more help.
The Quincy office will be on Broadway between Ninth and Tenth streets, near the United Way of Adams County offices. Land of Lincoln is currently filling positions in the office, including case workers, a legal secretary and paralegals. Along with two staff attorneys, professionals in the legal professions local to Quincy are invited to apply or volunteer to assist.
Chicago-based Ascend Justice will provide remote legal services on other issues, including family defense, immigration and economic justice.
Margaret Duval, executive director of Ascend Justice, said survivors of domestic violence across the state should have access to the same services as residents of larger cities.
"(They) deserve the full range of legal resources whether they live in metropolitan or rural areas. We hope that the remote legal services model will prove effective so that it can be replicated in other areas throughout Illinois," Duval said.
Land of Lincoln executive director Clarissa Gaff said the organization is eager to start offering services that have been lacking in Quincy for the past 37 years.
"We are thrilled by this opportunity to reopen again to provide free civil-legal assistance to survivors of domestic violence," Gaff said.
The legal aid office is being funded by a grant awarded to Quanada from the Illinois Department of Human Services. As the grant recipient, Quanada has partnered with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and Ascend Justice to open this office.
Duesterhaus said that other than helping with emergency orders, Quanada is limited in the legal assistance they can offer domestic violence survivors.
"This gives us a new option to get needed help to those who come to us," she said.
For more information or for those interested in applying for positions, visit lincolnlegal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.