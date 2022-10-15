Quanada in Quincy

Quanada of Quincy has partnered with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and Ascend Justice to begin offering legal services to victims of domestic violence.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the first time in nearly four decades, a new office will be available to help survivors of domestic violence in and around Quincy.

"I'm not sure people realize exactly how big of an impact this will have," said Quanada CEO Megan Duesterhaus.. "We have people come to us and after we've helped as much as possible, their next step would be to get a lawyer, and they often can't."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.