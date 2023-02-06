QUINCY — The next round of properties added to Quincy's fix or flatten program was approved by the City Council Monday evening.
The new addition has 10 properties, with six in the city's 2nd Ward and four in the 7th Ward, which will go through the legal process for the city to take ownership before being optioned for sale and development or slated for demolition.
The properties being added to the program are 1510 Lind, 807 Jersey St, 1001 Chestnut, 314 N. Eighth, 1110 Chestnut, 919 N. Fifth, 910 N. 10th, 925 S. Seventh, 914 N. Eighth and 924 Payson Ave.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, asked Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver to review adding additional Ward 7 properties to the program in the future.
The Council approved the additions to the list with a 12-0 vote. Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1, and Kelly Mays, R-3, were absent.
Aldermen also approved $150,000 to Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly of Springfield for design of improvements and modifications of the remaining combined sewer overflow structures and floatable control systems.
This work is part of the overall $25 million project to improve handling of overflow systems to reduce runoff into the river. The work is a requirement of the federal government.
Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4, and Jeff Bergman, R-2, both commented that they believe it's unfair to make the city responsible for costs for changes being imposed. Farha said that he thinks the project is a waste of money, but that with it being required, the city has no choice but to approve it.
The $150,000 charge was approved by a 10-1 vote with Bergman dissenting and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, abstaining.
Two new firefighters were also sworn in at Monday's meeting. Ryan Hill and Wade Murfin will attend the 10-week spring 2023 Basic Firefighter Academy course, with approval of the council.
Greg Fletcher, R-1, said residents have asked him if Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates has been contracted for three years as the head of the department. Fletcher asked Mayor Mike Troup if the contract had been awarded without need of City Council approval.
Troup responded that past councils have given that hiring authority to the Fire and Police Commission who made that decision in December. When Fletcher asked again if that means he does have the contract, Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn said the commission can award an initial contract with council approval needed for subsequent contracts. He said that Yates has been named as the chief with a three-year contract.
