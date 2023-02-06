Two additions for Quincy's bravest

Deputy Chief Steve Salrin introduces new firefighters Ryan Hill, left, and Wade Murfin, right, to the Quincy City Council Monday before their swearing in. Both will attend the spring 2023 Basic Firefighter Academy course.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The next round of properties added to Quincy's fix or flatten program was approved by the City Council Monday evening.

The new addition has 10 properties, with six in the city's 2nd Ward and four in the 7th Ward, which will go through the legal process for the city to take ownership before being optioned for sale and development or slated for demolition.

