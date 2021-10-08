QUINCY — Dejan Cvetkovic calls out the time remaining in on the clock as the sounds of gloves hitting different training bags slap through the air.
Cvetkovic is the coach of Quincy’s Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club, training Monday through Thursday evenings at the Quincy Family YMCA. Originally from Serbia, Cvetkovic was a boxing title-holder in his home country. He co-founded the boxing club earlier this year after giving some help to friends that wanted to learn.
“It’s not just about helping kids be better boxers,” Cvetkovic said. “We want to help make them better people.”
The name of the club was inspired by Operation Halyard, a little-known WWII mission to save more than 500 American pilots and aircrews that had been shot down over Nazi-occupied Serbia in 1944. Serbian forces worked along side the U.S. Office of Strategic Services in the rescue, reinforcing the bond between that country and the United States
As of last month, the boxing club is officially licensed by the USA Boxing, Illinois Local Boxing Committee, meaning they are now certified to compete in events. The first such event will see six boxers from Halyard ‘44 travel to St. Louis to compete on Nov. 20.
“In boxing, we call that the baptism,” Cvetkovic said. “The first time you get in a ring for something more than sparring, that’s really jumping into the fire.”
Theo Sextan is a recent arrival in Quincy. His son, Jacob, has been training as part of the boxing club since it began earlier this year.
“It’s a great alternative, a great way to get kids off the video games,” Sextan said. “After just a week or two coming here, he started doing some of this stuff at home, like the jump rope, setting up pads on the wall, things like that.”
Sextan moved to the area from Florida following 2018’s Hurricane Michael. He said he and his wife have fostered 99 children and adopted four. He added that his 8-year-old is ready to join Halyard ‘44.
“He keeps telling me how much he wants to do it,” Sextan said. “I told him we need to wait just a little longer before he does that.”
As with many other operations, Cvetkovic said the biggest hurdle Halyard ‘44 is facing right now is funding.
“For example, we need to have both red and blue uniforms, for when you’re fighting out of that corner,” he said. “Right now we only have blue. It’s a lot of that sort of thing. Equipment, gloves, everything. We have businesses and individuals that help, but since we’re just getting started, we kind of need everything.
“I can’t keep going to the parents and asking them to give more,” Cvetkovic said. “They do a lot for us already.”
Businesses like Tri-City Sports, Blessing Hospital, Tiramisu and Home Bank, along with individual donors, have helped the club grow rapidly. Cvetkovic said one of his goals is to keep that growth moving in the right direction.
“One of the goals I have set for myself is to get a sanctioned event here in Quincy,” he said. “Quincy has a strong boxing history that seems to have been forgotten, but we want to bring that back.”
The Halyard ‘44 club currently has more than dozen members, but new participants are welcome. Ten-class punch cards are available at a cost of $50 for YMCA members or $100 for non-members, and the club is open to both boys and girls.
For more information on the boxing club including finding ways to help, please visit the Quincy Family YMCA at quincyymca.net or the Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.